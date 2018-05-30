LeMahieu (thumb) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

LeMahieu has been sidelined since May 14 with a left thumb injury, but he's expected to rejoin the Rockies' starting lineup Friday against the Dodgers after his thumb responded well to increased baseball activities this week. Once active, the 29-year-old should immediately reclaim his role as the team's everyday second baseman, hitting either first or second. LeMahieu owned a .279/.350/.457 line across 32 games prior to landing on the shelf.