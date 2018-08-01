LeMahieu (oblique) faced live pitching Wednesday, and he expects to be in the starting lineup for Thursday's tilt against St. Louis, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

LeMahieu landed on the 10-day disabled list July 21 with an oblique strain, but after hitting without issue Wednesday, he's set to be activated and resume his role as the everyday second baseman. Through 72 games in 2018, he's slashing .278/.324/.430 with eight homers, 34 RBI and five stolen bases.