Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Expected to return Tuesday
LeMahieu (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
There had been some uncertainty as to whether LeMahieu would be ready to return after missing the minimum 10 days, but it appears that will indeed be the case. He's expected to rejoin Colorado's lineup Tuesday, at which point he'll look to continue his strong start to the season. Before landing on the disabled list, LeMahieu had hit .290/.367/.505 with five home runs over 27 games.
More News
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...