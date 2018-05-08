LeMahieu (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

There had been some uncertainty as to whether LeMahieu would be ready to return after missing the minimum 10 days, but it appears that will indeed be the case. He's expected to rejoin Colorado's lineup Tuesday, at which point he'll look to continue his strong start to the season. Before landing on the disabled list, LeMahieu had hit .290/.367/.505 with five home runs over 27 games.