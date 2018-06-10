LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

LeMahieu took Matt Koch deep in the sixth inning for his sixth home run of the season. It was his first since coming off the disabled list on June 1 and was also his first home run at Coors Field for the season. Surprisingly, he has posted a .588 slugging percentage on the road as opposed to just a .337 mark at home.