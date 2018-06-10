Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Gets going at home
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
LeMahieu took Matt Koch deep in the sixth inning for his sixth home run of the season. It was his first since coming off the disabled list on June 1 and was also his first home run at Coors Field for the season. Surprisingly, he has posted a .588 slugging percentage on the road as opposed to just a .337 mark at home.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Slashes four hits in return•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Activated from DL•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Expected to return Friday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Takes batting practice•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Able to play catch•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Hand specialist reveals sprain, small break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...