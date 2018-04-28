Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Hamstring issue minor
LeMahieu experienced hamstring tightness in Friday's 1-0 win over the Marlins but believes it to be a minor injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
LeMahieu appeared to sustain the injury hustling out a double in the third inning Friday and was removed shortly after, although he did attempt to remain in the game. The 29-year-old indicated there was a "chance" he could play Saturday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rockies illustrate some caution and give their second baseman a day or two to rest up.
