Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to DL
LeMahieu (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
LeMahieu picked up a hamstring injury in Friday's game against the Marlins. He sat out for the final two games of the series with hopes of improving enough to avoid a trip to the DL, but the ailment didn't respond as hoped, so the Rockies decided to play it safe and send him to the shelf. It's unclear how long the injury will keep LeMahieu sidelined, but he's eligible to return May 8 should he prove ready. In the meantime, Pat Valaika should hold down the keystone until LeMahieu is healthy. In a corresponding move, Carlos Gonzalez was reinstated from the disabled list.
