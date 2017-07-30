Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Hits bench for nightcap Sunday

LeMahieu is not in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

LeMahieu bashed a pair of doubles in the game one victory, so manager Bud Black will reward him with a night off in the nightcap. Alexi Amarista will replace him at second base.

