Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Hits bench for nightcap Sunday
LeMahieu is not in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
LeMahieu bashed a pair of doubles in the game one victory, so manager Bud Black will reward him with a night off in the nightcap. Alexi Amarista will replace him at second base.
