LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.

LeMahieu's multi-home run game was the second of his career, both of which have surprisingly come on the road. He now has four home runs on the season, a mark worth noting given that he hit eight home runs in 609 at-bats last season. It's even more notable that all of his home runs have come on the road, where he he has slugged only .385 over the last three seasons. This may well just be a hot start to the season, but it is worth monitoring if he can continue to produce away from Coors Field.