LeMahieu's hopes to avoid a trip to the disabled list, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

His hamstring wasn't as sore as he expected Saturday, though he was nevertheless left out of the starting lineup. He left Friday's game with hamstring tightness, though the issue was reportedly minor. The fact that LeMahieu hopes to avoid the DL seems to support that idea.

