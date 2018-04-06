Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Reaches base three times
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with one walk, one strikeout and two RBI Thursday against the Padres.
LeMahieu has gotten off to an encouraging start by any measure, as he has hit two home runs and has his batting average up to .320 in seven games this season. More impressive is that his production has come entirely on the road, without the benefit of hitter-friendly Coors Field. Over the past three seasons, LeMahieu has managed a .473 slugging percentage at home as opposed to just a .385 mark on the road. It's still very early, but if his power surge continues he will be a riser at second base.
