LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

LeMahieu registered his fifth straight multi-hit game, raising his average to .278. He's also shown more power this season with a career-high 14 home runs despite missing time with a thumb injury. He'll look to keep the hot streak going as the Rockies continue their crucial series with Arizona.

