Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

LeMahieu was originally penciled in to start at second base and bat second during Sunday's game, but he's been scratched from the lineup with an apparent tricep injury. He'll be replaced by Alexi Amarista at the keystone and will be day-to-day case for the time being. The Rockies are off on Monday before opening up a two-game series against the Indians on Tuesday.