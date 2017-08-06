Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
LeMahieu was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Phillies with bruised triceps, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
LeMahieu was originally penciled in to start at second base and bat second during Sunday's game, but he's been scratched from the lineup with an apparent tricep injury. He'll be replaced by Alexi Amarista at the keystone and will be day-to-day case for the time being. The Rockies are off on Monday before opening up a two-game series against the Indians on Tuesday.
