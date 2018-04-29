LeMahieu (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

LeMahieu's sore right hamstring will keep him on the bench for the second straight day, but the Rockies have thus far resisted moving him to the disabled list. The team will likely reevaluate the second baseman ahead of Monday's series opener in Chicago before having a better idea on whether or not a DL stint will be necessary. Pat Valaika will earn his second straight start at the keystone Sunday and will likely act as the primary replacement for the duration of LeMahieu's absence.