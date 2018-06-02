Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Slashes four hits in return
LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.
In his first game off the disabled list, LeMahieu hit four singles and brought his batting average up to .299 on the season. The 29-year-old had last played on May 13 and figures to be a prominent feature at the top of the Rockies lineup, hitting for a high average and earning plenty of opportunities to score runs.
