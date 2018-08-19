LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Braves.

Like most of Colorado's hitters on the night, LeMahieu had to wait until Mike Foltynewicz exited the game before he could do any damage, and his 10th-inning solo shot ended up providing the winning run. The second baseman is now one shy of the career-high 11 homers he blasted in 2016, but LeMahieu's .275 batting average is still well off his usual pace.

