Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Still targeting Tuesday activation
LeMahieu told Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post that he'll be ready to come off the DL when first eligible Tuesday.
It was reported Saturday that manager Bud Black suspected LeMahieu would need a few more days, but if it were up to the infielder, he'd be back the moment he's eligible. While the exact date remains up in the air, look for LeMahieu to return at some point this week following the team's Monday off day.
