Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Takes batting practice
LeMahieu (thumb) was able to participate in pregame batting practice Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
LeMahieu has been out since May 14 with a left thumb sprain but has recently been able to play catch and hit without pain. The Rockies haven't announced when he'll be activated from the disabled list, but he's certainly trending in a positive direction.
