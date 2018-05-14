LeMahieu is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

LeMahieu will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting all four games during the team's previous series against the Brewers. Daniel Castro will start at the keystone and hit eighth in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories