Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Monday
LeMahieu is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
LeMahieu will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting all four games during the team's previous series against the Brewers. Daniel Castro will start at the keystone and hit eighth in his stead.
