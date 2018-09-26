LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

LeMahieu hit a couple RBI singles in Tuesday's contest and gathered his fourth multi-hit game in the last five days, bringing his slash line to .282/.329/.441 on the season. The 30-year-old has 61 RBI, 88 runs and six stolen bases this year. He's also matched his career high in doubles (32) from 2016 while setting a new career high in homers (15) this season.