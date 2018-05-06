Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Won't be ready Tuesday
LeMahieu (hamstring) is unlikely to return from the disabled list when first eligible Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Manager Bud Black says that LeMahieu will only need "a couple of more days," so it's likely that he could return later in the week. The second baseman was hitting .290/.367/.505 with five homers and three steals in 27 games before going down with a sore hamstring.
