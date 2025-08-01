The Rockies selected Darnell's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Darnell, a 28-year-old right-hander, earned his first big-league call-up on the strength of a 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 63:19 over 53.2 innings spanning 35 appearances (one start) with Albuquerque this season. He will presumably start at the bottom rung of the bullpen ladder, but Darnell has the strikeout numbers to climb up the hierarchy eventually.