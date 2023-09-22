Jorge hit .283 with zero home runs, 10 steals and a 16.3 percent strikeout rate in 49 games for Single-A Fresno.

Jorge put up video game numbers (178 wRC+) in the Arizona Complex League, but given that he was two years older (turns 21 in March) than most legitimate prospects in that league, we should focus on his production in the California League, where he was still a little older than the typical high-end prospect. There's no doubting Jorge's athleticism and projectable 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, but he struggled to lift the ball consistently (51.6 GB%), which led to a .056 ISO.