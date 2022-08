Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-RBI home run in a 7-6 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Diaz was recently activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and he hit a home run in his first game back in action. The home run was his seventh of the season. Diaz has only played in eight games this August due to the wrist ailment. The 31-year-old catcher is slashing .235/.297/.388 in 260 at-bats this season and is expected to split time at catcher with Brian Serven going forward.