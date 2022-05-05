site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Day off Thursday
Diaz will sit Thursday against the Nationals, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Diaz sits after starting three straight games. He's hit .250/.301/.412 through 20 games to start the year. Dom Nunez will get the nod behind the plate.
