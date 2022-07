Diaz went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Friday against the Pirates.

Diaz delivered run-scoring singles in the fourth and sixth frames and has tallied multiple hits in three consecutive starts -- all of which have come at Coors Field. Despite the hot stretch, Diaz still has just a 61 wRC+ and .275 wOBA across 222 plate appearances on the campaign. For the time being, he is splitting time evenly with Brian Serven behind the dish.