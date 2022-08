Diaz went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Diaz was one of four Rockies hitters to tally multiple RBI on Tuesday. He appears to have reclaimed the starting role behind the plate, as he's been in the lineup for 12 of the team's 19 games since the All-Star break. While Diaz has hit just .222 in that span, he does have 10 RBI and five extra-base hits -- one home run -- across 52 plate appearances.