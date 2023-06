Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Royals.

Diaz entered the game having gone hitless in each of his last three games -- a span of 11 at-bats. He snapped that brief slump with a leadoff single in the seventh inning before also delivering a two-RBI double one frame later. Diaz has done the majority of his damage at home this season, and he has only four hits with two RBI across 20 at-bats and the first five games of the Rockies' current road trip.