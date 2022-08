Diaz left Wedensday's loss against St. Louis early after hurting his hand while swinging and will undergo and MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Diaz's hand is an issue that has bothered him for a while, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBIs in 76 games.