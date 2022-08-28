site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Gets rest Sunday
Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Diaz will get a breather in the series finale after catching in the previous two contests while going 1-for-8 with a double and three RBI. Brian Serven will spell Diaz behind the plate Sunday.
