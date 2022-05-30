site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Getting breather Monday
RotoWire Staff
Diaz will be on the bench for Monday's contest against the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
After starting two straight games including Sunday's 1-for-3 effort with an RBI, Diaz will get a breather Monday. Brian Serven will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the contest.
