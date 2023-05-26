Diaz went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.
Diaz took Braxton Garrett deep in the sixth inning for his sixth homer of the season and second in as many games. He's clearly taken over as the top catcher in Colorado across the first two months of the season, though Diaz was in the lineup as the designated hitter Thursday with a southpaw on the mound and Charlie Blackmon on the bench. That could be a continuing path to extra playing time for Diaz, who has maintained a very impressive .398 wOBA across 164 plate appearances to this point in the campaign.