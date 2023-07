Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Friday in the Rockies' win over the Marlins.

Diaz took southpaw Braxton Garrett deep to left in the top of the third inning to give Colorado a 6-0 lead. The ball had an exit velocity of 111.7 mph and traveled an estimated 405 feet. It also pushed his home run total into the double-digits at 10. Diaz later added a single in the top of the eighth while boosting his overall season OPS to .747.