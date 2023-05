Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Rangers.

Diaz accounted for the Rockies' only runs of the game with an RBI double before coming around to score in the sixth inning. He also hit third in the order against Martin Perez -- the third consecutive time he's done so against a southpaw. Diaz continues to put together a strong campaign and has maintained a 120 wRC+ and .373 wOBA across 142 plate appearances.