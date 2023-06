Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

Diaz opened the scoring with a solo shot off AJ Smith-Shawver in the second inning. It's Diaz's seventh homer of the year and his first since May 25. The 32-year-old backstop has cooled off after a red-hot start to the season, batting just .170 (9-for-53) with a .549 OPS in his last 14 games. Through 235 plate appearances, Diaz is still slashing an impressive .294/.349/.467 with 34 RBI and 23 runs scored.