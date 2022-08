Diaz (hand) will likely require a trip to the injured list after an MRI revealed ligament damage, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Diaz suffered his hand injury while swinging during Wednesday's loss to St. Louis and isn't dealing with any broken bones, but he'll likely miss at least a week and a half due to his ligament damage. If he's ultimately placed on the IL, Dom Nunez will likely be called up to provide additional help behind the dish alongside Brian Serven.