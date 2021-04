Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

On the bench for the sixth time in 10 games to begin the season, Diaz appears to behind Dom Nunez on the Rockies' depth chart at catcher. Diaz is off to a 2-for-18 start at the plate while Nunez has gone 4-for-17 with three home runs, so Diaz doesn't appear likely to claim the No. 1 role anytime soon.