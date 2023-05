Diaz went 2-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Reds.

Diaz delivered two separate RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively. He has hit well for much of the season, and he now has multiple knocks in five of his last 13 games, during which he's hit .355 with 10 RBI and five runs scored. Overall, Diaz has quietly maintained a 118 wRC+ and .368 wOBA across 138 plate appearances on the campaign.