Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Diaz isn't starting Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Diaz hit .100 with a walk and five strikeouts over his last six games and will take a seat for the second time in the last three matchups. Brian Serven is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
