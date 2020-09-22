site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Diaz started the past two games and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in each contest, but he'll receive the day off Tuesday. Tony Wolters takes over behind the plate for Colorado.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read