Diaz (calf) hasn't resumed running since landing on the 10-day injured list Friday, MLB.com reports.

Diaz is no longer walking with a limp, but he hasn't yet made enough progress in his recovery from a left calf strain to resume on-field work. The veteran backstop is without a clear target date for a return from the IL, and fantasy managers shouldn't count on him returning at any point during the Rockies' upcoming seven-game week.