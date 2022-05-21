site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: On bench for night game
RotoWire Staff
Diaz won't start the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Diaz went hitless in four at-bats in the first game of the day. Brian Serven takes over behind the plate in the nightcap.
