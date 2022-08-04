site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-elias-diaz-on-bench-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Elias Diaz: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz isn't starting Thursday against the Padres.
Diaz started the last two games and went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts. Brian Serven will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read