Diaz is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Diaz started on Opening Day but has since been in the lineup just once in the next four games. Both of his starts to date have come against southpaws, while Dom Nunez has handled the starts against righties like Tuesday's starter Luke Weaver. It's possible the two will continue to platoon going forward, which would leave Diaz on the bench for more than half of the Rockies' games.