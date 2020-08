Diaz will start at catcher and bat sixth Sunday against the Mariners, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

After going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday in his Rockies debut, Diaz will re-enter the lineup in the series finale while lefty Justus Sheffield takes the hill for the Mariners. Tony Wolters is still locked in as the Rockies' top catcher against right-handed pitching, but Diaz may have leapfrogged Drew Butera as the team's primary backstop versus southpaws.