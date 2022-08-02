site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Resting for early game
Diaz is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Brian Serven will get the nod behind the dish for the early game, but Diaz is expected to catch for starting pitcher Jose Urena in the nightcap.
