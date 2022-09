Diaz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

The Rockies face a quick turnaround for the series opener with the Brewers, as the Labor Day contest begins at 4:10 p.m. ET following a doubleheader Sunday. Since Diaz caught in the second contest of the twin bill, he'll be getting a breather for the afternoon game after a night game. Brian Serven will replace him behind the plate.