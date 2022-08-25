site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Resting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Diaz is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Diaz will remain on the bench for the second straight game as the Rockies take on Jacob deGrom and the Mets on Thursday. Brian Serven will take over behind the plate and bat eighth versus New York.
