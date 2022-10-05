site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Resting up Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Diaz caught in both of the Rockies' last two games, so he'll be getting some maintenance in a day game Wednesday. Brian Serven will handle catching duties in the season finale.
