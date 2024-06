The Rockies cleared Diaz (calf) to resume jogging Monday, MLB.com reports.

While Diaz looks to be making some progress in his recovery from the left calf strain that forced him to the injured list last Friday, he's still on track to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf. The Rockies haven't yet provided a target date for Diaz's return from the IL, and Jacob Stallings should serve as Colorado's top backstop until Diaz is back in action.