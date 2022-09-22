site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Riding pine Thursday
Diaz isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Diaz is getting a breather after he went 2-for-8 with two strikeouts over the last two games. Brian Serven will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
